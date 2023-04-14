RAD Technologies Brings AI to Visual Art Marketing

Creative influence campaign company RAD Technologies is partnering with visual marketing agency LNDMRK to launch RAD Visual Arts, which allows creatives to collaborate with companies to develop cultural moments, content, and community through artificial intelligence-informed visual art.

RAD Visual Arts will empower visual art marketers with data from more than 600 API connections, including Reddit, Meta, TikTok, and more, to drive decisions about campaign target audience personas, influencer selection, and content strategy.