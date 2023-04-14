RAD Technologies Brings AI to Visual Art Marketing
Creative influence campaign company RAD Technologies is partnering with visual marketing agency LNDMRK to launch RAD Visual Arts, which allows creatives to collaborate with companies to develop cultural moments, content, and community through artificial intelligence-informed visual art.
RAD Visual Arts will empower visual art marketers with data from more than 600 API connections, including Reddit, Meta, TikTok, and more, to drive decisions about campaign target audience personas, influencer selection, and content strategy.
"By partnering with LNDMRK, we're combining the power of visual art as a marketing tool with the guaranteed performance of AI-backed marketing," said RAD Founder and CEO Jeremy Barnett in a statement. "Successful visual art marketing depends on connecting the artists with cultural moments and market niches. Until now, marketers have been forced to rely on intuition and guesswork to guide their campaign decisions. We're bringing quantifiable performance standards to visual art marketing and changing the way brands think about content marketing."
"Joining forces with RAD takes our world-class visual art marketing capability to the next level," said LNDMRK partner Kevin Klein in a statement. "For over a decade, LNDMRK has been working with the world's leading brands on establishing a genuine connection point to the visual art space. Our focus has been developing brand relationships with a category of talent which is not oversaturated by influencers and celebrity endorsement. The partnership between RAD and LNDMRK combines our network of visual artists with quantifiable marketing goals. This winning formula is the next chapter in brand collaborations."