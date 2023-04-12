UserTesting Adds Friction Detection and Teams Integration to Human Insight Platform

UserTesting, a provider of experience research and insights, has updated the UserTesting Human Insight Platform with artificial intelligence powered behavioral analytics for friction detection and a Microsoft Teams integration.

The platform updates help companies identify what customers are doing when interacting with products and share insights across the organization.

UserTesting's new friction detection uses machine learning models to visually identify moments in video sessions where people experience friction—behaviors like excessive clicking or scrolling—while using digital products, including prototypes, apps, and websites.

By integrating with Microsoft Teams, users can share videos and related content with colleagues without leaving the UserTesting platform.

UserTesting also expanded capabilities for Invite Network, enabling teams to gain access to more audiences and analyze feedback from contributors outside the UserTesting Contributor Network. UserTesting also added Spanish-language transcripts for unmoderated tests to supplement its support of English, German, and French.

Additionally, UserTesting announced plans to offer an integrated login experience for customers when they access the UserTesting, UserZoom, and EnjoyHQ platforms.