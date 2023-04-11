data.ai Launches Total App Revenue

data.ai (formerly App Annie), a mobile data analytics provider, today launched Total App Revenue, providing insights into all mobile revenue streams, including in-app purchases (IAPs) and advertising revenue.

Total App Revenue combines data.ai's Ad Revenue and In-App Purchase, providing competitive advantage for in-app advertising, cohort purchases, and ad network performance. Customers can now break down revenue streams and anticipate market expansion opportunities based on shifts in consumer behavior.