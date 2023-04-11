data.ai Launches Total App Revenue
data.ai (formerly App Annie), a mobile data analytics provider, today launched Total App Revenue, providing insights into all mobile revenue streams, including in-app purchases (IAPs) and advertising revenue.
Total App Revenue combines data.ai's Ad Revenue and In-App Purchase, providing competitive advantage for in-app advertising, cohort purchases, and ad network performance. Customers can now break down revenue streams and anticipate market expansion opportunities based on shifts in consumer behavior.
"Total App Revenue is the ultimate mobile performance metric. The mobile app economy is worth half a trillion dollars. and making sense of a competitor’s monetization strategy is key to improving their app position in the market," said Theodore Krantz, CEO of data.ai, in a statement.