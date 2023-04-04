BENlabs Launches Suggested Shorts and Vertical Video Tool

BENlabs, an entertainment company to drive growth and engagement across social media, streaming, TV, music, and film content, today introduced TubeBuddy suggested shorts and vertical video tool, an artificial intelligence-driven capability in its TubeBuddy SaaS platform to help companies increase audience engagement and revenue through short-form videos.

The TubeBuddy suggested shorts and vertical video product provides intelligent recommendations and tools for converting high-engagement long form video moments into short form video content.

"TubeBuddy continues to be a paradigm-shifting tool for creators and brands alike, and this new AI driven solution for short form video continues building on that momentum," said Ricky Ray Butler, CEO of BENlabs, in a statement. "Short-form and vertical videos have taken over as the go-to format for finding new audiences, and the creators who aren't posting clips taken from their long-form content will fall behind. This is just the tip of the iceberg. Soon, this tool will also predict click-through as well as retention of these videos. The power of AI and unstructured data is unlimited, and we are excited to continue to release intelligent tools for our community and the creator economy at large."

TubeBuddy's new feature also helps identify video clips that will attract audiences on other short-form video platforms like TikTok, Snap, or Instagram Reels.