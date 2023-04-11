Salesloft Adds Generative AI

Salesloft, a provider of sales engagement platforms, has added capabilities and enhancements, including artificial intelligence-enabled generative text and multi-language support in French, German, and Spanish, across its entire platform.

New capabilities include the following:

Generative text capabilities that help sellers create email content using cadence templates for value proposition and calls-to-action.

Full platform multi-language support in French, German, and Spanish, with native language colloquial translations and localization of date/time formats and currencies.

An enhanced Outcomes Dashboard with a deeper view into the metrics affecting revenue targets. Frontline managers and sales leaders can now track team and individual performance against key outcomes, such as closed-won revenue, opportunities created, and meetings booked, and drill down into additional layers of detail to understand what's driving performance and where more support is needed to improve results.

A new layout to extract meeting insights with fewer clicks. Talk time is featured alongside video recordings, while transcripts auto-scroll with recordings.

Conversations API integration for Microsoft Teams.

Additional Forecast capabilities with more flexibility to forecast by segment, such as new bookings, churn, renewals, region, customer profile, or product type. Users can also forecast by confidence level, forecast for future periods, and scenario plan by excluding deals that are not expected to close within a certain time period.