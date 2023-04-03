LTK Launches Boost for Social Media Influencer Advertising

LTK, a social media influencer marketing platform provider, has launched LTK Boost, a social media advertising solution to amplify content directly from creators' social media handles on behalf of companies.

In an initial offering, LTK worked with several companies, which saw an increase in traffic to their sites, sales, click-through averages, audience reach, followers, and commissions for each creator. Participating creators saw nearly 200,000 new audience views per post and reached a near 30 percent increase in retail sales.