LTK Launches Boost for Social Media Influencer Advertising

LTK, a social media influencer marketing platform provider, has launched LTK Boost, a social media advertising solution to amplify content directly from creators' social media handles on behalf of companies.
In an initial offering, LTK worked with several companies, which saw an increase in traffic to their sites, sales, click-through averages, audience reach, followers, and commissions for each creator. Participating creators saw nearly 200,000 new audience views per post and reached a near 30 percent increase in retail sales.
"Creators are undoubtedly having an impact on consumer shopping behaviors. Ninety-two percent of Gen Z – a group that will make up the largest consumer segment in a few years - rely on creators to inform their purchases across virtually every category. And, creators are the number one most trusted source to help with purchase decisions for Gen Z and Millennials, beating social media ads and celebrities. That's why we continue to introduce solutions like LTK Media Boost to help brands to fully harness the power of creators and reach their customers efficiently and effectively," said Kristi O’Brien, general manager of the LTK Brand Platform, in a statement.