Drift Adds GPT Integration
Drift today introduced a generative pretrained transformer (GPT) integration using OpenAI's API for suggested replies in live chat, allowing sales representatives to respond to complex customer questions without ever having to leave the conversation.
The AI will suggest replies for sales reps to use based on company website content and marketing materials, the context of that specific conversation, and GPT. The sales rep can customize the suggested reply before sending or dismiss it and generate a new suggested reply.
"The buzz around ChatGPT and the widespread experimentation that followed has only underscored that conversation-based AI is paving the way of the future. But, it needs to be tailored to solve meaningful business challenges," said Matt Tippets, senior vice president of Drift, in a statement. "With Drift's ability to use conversational AI to contextualize responses that augment the efforts of human teams, we've created a feature that helps sales reps of all experience levels be more productive, particularly relevant now with pressure on during a more difficult economic climate."