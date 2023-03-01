Drift Adds GPT Integration

Drift today introduced a generative pretrained transformer (GPT) integration using OpenAI's API for suggested replies in live chat, allowing sales representatives to respond to complex customer questions without ever having to leave the conversation.

The AI will suggest replies for sales reps to use based on company website content and marketing materials, the context of that specific conversation, and GPT. The sales rep can customize the suggested reply before sending or dismiss it and generate a new suggested reply.