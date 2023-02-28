Seismic Launches Winter 2023 Release

Seismic, a sales enablement platform provider, today unveiled its Winter 2023 Release, which includes a GPT integration that allows Seismic Knowledge to extract relevant keywords from customer questions and identify correct answers in real time.

Other features introduced in this release include the following:

AI-powered sentiment analysis for coaching, to prepare sales reps before speaking to customers by analyzing their practice presentations and delivering feedback on sentiment, confidence, pace, and filler word usage.

Streamlined content management with better content governance, automated tagging, conditional logic, and simplified publishing workflows for Seismic admins.

Requests, new to Enablement Planner, to collect, track, and process incoming requests from field teams, including requests for new content, lessons, updates to existing content, and more.

Text and image replacement in Guided Assembly, to add customized images and text when personalizing presentations.