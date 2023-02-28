-->
  • February 28, 2023

Seismic Launches Winter 2023 Release

Seismic, a sales enablement platform provider, today unveiled its Winter 2023 Release, which includes a GPT integration that allows Seismic Knowledge to extract relevant keywords from customer questions and identify correct answers in real time.

Other features introduced in this release include the following:

  • AI-powered sentiment analysis for coaching, to prepare sales reps before speaking to customers by analyzing their practice presentations and delivering feedback on sentiment, confidence, pace, and filler word usage.
  • Streamlined content management with better content governance, automated tagging, conditional logic, and simplified publishing workflows for Seismic admins.
  • Requests, new to Enablement Planner, to collect, track, and process incoming requests from field teams, including requests for new content, lessons, updates to existing content, and more.
  • Text and image replacement in Guided Assembly, to add customized images and text when personalizing presentations.

"Teams need to do more with less and optimize their go-to-market operations with the resources they already have," said Krish Mantripragada, chief product officer of Seismic, in a statement. "New research proves that enablement is a recipe for success during tough times or anytime. We're proud to launch a number of enhancements in our Winter Release that will help teams be even more efficient so they can focus on growing revenue."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research