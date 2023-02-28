Seismic Launches Winter 2023 Release
Seismic, a sales enablement platform provider, today unveiled its Winter 2023 Release, which includes a GPT integration that allows Seismic Knowledge to extract relevant keywords from customer questions and identify correct answers in real time.
Other features introduced in this release include the following:
- AI-powered sentiment analysis for coaching, to prepare sales reps before speaking to customers by analyzing their practice presentations and delivering feedback on sentiment, confidence, pace, and filler word usage.
- Streamlined content management with better content governance, automated tagging, conditional logic, and simplified publishing workflows for Seismic admins.
- Requests, new to Enablement Planner, to collect, track, and process incoming requests from field teams, including requests for new content, lessons, updates to existing content, and more.
- Text and image replacement in Guided Assembly, to add customized images and text when personalizing presentations.
"Teams need to do more with less and optimize their go-to-market operations with the resources they already have," said Krish Mantripragada, chief product officer of Seismic, in a statement. "New research proves that enablement is a recipe for success during tough times or anytime. We're proud to launch a number of enhancements in our Winter Release that will help teams be even more efficient so they can focus on growing revenue."