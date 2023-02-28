Integrate Launches Enhanced Customer Engagement Dashboards
Integrate, a provider of B2B precision demand marketing, today introduced dashboards for greater visibility into account insights and campaign success as part of the Integrate Demand Acceleration Platform.
These new dashboards enable marketers and revenue teams to better understand their lead performance and track how they are pacing in budget spend, total budget, and remaining budget across channels. They also provide marketers with a comprehensive view of cross-channel campaign performance, including accounts they are targeting, delivered leads, disposition status breakdown of rejected leads, integration success, and other metrics that allow marketers to thoroughly understand why certain leads were rejected. Additionally, marketers can see a breakdown of their rejected leads to understand the frequency of certain rejection disposition through time as well as see their repaired leads.
Users can a filter the information by campaign source, date, name, and other options as needed to focus their view.
"In today's economy, it's imperative that B2B marketers adopt a customer-focused view in everything that they do, and that begins with measurement," said Aaron Mahimainathan, chief product officer of Integrate, in a statement. "With these new insights dashboards, we're enabling B2B marketers to gain a better understanding of who their target audiences are, what's important to them, and how best to reach them with personalized value-add content."