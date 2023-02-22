Caller ID Reputation Earns SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

Caller ID Reputation, a provider of call monitoring solutions and reputation management services, has completed its SOC 2 Type 2 compliance audit.

The SOC 2 Type 2 compliance confirms that Caller ID Reputation has been implemented and adheres to strict security standardsfor protecting the sensitive data of the company's clients and ensuring the reliability and effectiveness of its services.

"We are thrilled to have earned the SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, which reflects our commitment to providing the highest level of security and compliance to our customers," said Joe Alcaraz, CEO of Caller ID Reputation, in a statement. "As the threat landscape continues to evolve, we are constantly working to enhance our security posture and maintain the trust of our customers."

The SOC 2 Type 2 audit involved an in-depth evaluation of Caller ID Reputation's controls, processes, and policies and included a review of the company's information security management system, access controls, data backup and recovery, incident management, and more.