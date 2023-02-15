Staircase AI Launches AI-Responder

Staircase AI, a customer intelligence platform provider, today launched Staircase AI Responder, a generative artificial intelligence-powered response solution to support B2B post-sales teams.

Staircase AI's technology learns from customer data to instruct generative AI about customers.

Staircase AI Responder lets users do the following:

"The post-sales lifecycle is ripe for disruption. We no longer need to go from the customer to the data or wait for surveys to reactively deal with an unhappy customer. Now, data can continuously track every interaction and address churn signals using AI, all before they escalate, and then create an appropriate response brands can choose to send," said Ori Entis, co-founder and CEO of Staircase AI, in a statement.

"We no longer have to wait for customers to tell us they are unhappy. Our solution's analytical capabilities identify both risks and opportunities to create accurate insights and reach out to customers before they have to ask," said Staircase AI's co-founder and chief technology officer, Lior Harel, in a statement. "Customer success 2.0 is utilizing AI from end to end, analyzing and responding. This new approach will democratize AI in the business world and help CS teams make a true impact on [net revenue retention] and customer growth."