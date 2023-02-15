Kochava Acquires Machine Advertising
Kochava, a provider of real-time data solutions for omnichannel attribution and measurement, has acquired Machine Advertising, a provider of in-app marketing technology. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition of Machine Advertising will enable Kochava to enhance its measurement solutions with Machine Advertising's Always-on Incremental Measurement (AIM) product and continue to increase its geographic footprint.
"Machine's product focus to deliver always-on incrementality measurement aligns perfectly with our own objectives to add instant value to our clients," said Charles Manning, founder and CEO of Kochava, in a statement. "As a company built on customer-driven innovation, we are always looking for new best-in-class solutions to add to our solutions suite."
Kochava has leveraged AIM with its own incremental lift analyses. AIM is a marketing mix modeling tool that provides real-time, incremental insights around factors like channel saturation and seasonality. AIM then delivers AI recommendations for optimal budget allocation.
"We are thrilled to join forces with Kochava, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and customer-centric values," said Gary Danks, CEO of Machine Advertising, in a statement. "Our products integrate seamlessly into Kochava's already impressive portfolio, delivering unparalleled mobile measurement products and driving even greater success for our clients. Our team will support Kochava's EMEA expansion plans, and being part of a larger organization allows us to take our vision to the next level and have a greater impact on the industry."