Kochava Acquires Machine Advertising

Kochava, a provider of real-time data solutions for omnichannel attribution and measurement, has acquired Machine Advertising, a provider of in-app marketing technology. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Machine Advertising will enable Kochava to enhance its measurement solutions with Machine Advertising's Always-on Incremental Measurement (AIM) product and continue to increase its geographic footprint.

"Machine's product focus to deliver always-on incrementality measurement aligns perfectly with our own objectives to add instant value to our clients," said Charles Manning, founder and CEO of Kochava, in a statement. "As a company built on customer-driven innovation, we are always looking for new best-in-class solutions to add to our solutions suite."

Kochava has leveraged AIM with its own incremental lift analyses. AIM is a marketing mix modeling tool that provides real-time, incremental insights around factors like channel saturation and seasonality. AIM then delivers AI recommendations for optimal budget allocation.