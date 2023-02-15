AiAdvertising Brings ChatGPT to PersonaAI

AiAdvertising has brought ChatGPT's commercial applications to advertising technology, leveraging its PersonaAI signals and insights to power automated ChatGPT.

PersonaAI generates detailed information, including demographics, psychographics, behavioral information, and where those consumers fall on the adoption curve. ChatGPT enhances the persona-driven content, diversity, and scalability of AiAdvertising's PersonaAI. As a result, clients' paid advertising campaigns and landing pages become more compelling on a psychographic level, as they are tailored to the needs of the personas.

"What is remarkable is that all of this is done without any type of unconscious bias," said Jerry Hug, CEO of AiAdvertising, in a statement. "Even as marketers, we insert our own opinions into the words and language we use to think about a brand or product. ChatGPT allows us to remove that predisposition and focus on a more customer-based solution leveraging data and science rather than opinions and assumptions.

"We are now taking our PersonaAI ChatGPT approach to market with our clients and are already generating buzz about the anticipated increased performance of personalized campaigns," Hug added.