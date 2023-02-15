DoubleVerify Unlocks CTV Viewability for Advertisers
DoubleVerify, provider of a platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, has launched a solution to verify viewability on connected TV (CTV).
This expansion of viewability enables advertisers to measure delivery of the DV Authentic Ad , a metric that ensures consistent media quality across environments on CTV. To be counted as authentic, an ad must be fully viewed, by a real person, in a brand-safe and suitable environment, within the intended geography.
"As CTV impressions continue to be sold at a premium, brands need insight into which platforms and environments offer the best viewability rates," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "To that end, we're excited to launch this first-of-its-kind solution and continue to lead in measurement and innovation for CTV buyers. This release enables advertisers to address growing challenges in CTV, such as the TV off issue, and offers insight into whether ads had the opportunity to make an impact across digital environments, in a consistent manner.
"This capability also provides measurement parity across multi-screen campaigns, allowing advertisers to make better-informed campaign optimizations and increase budget efficiencies," Zagorski added.