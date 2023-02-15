DoubleVerify Unlocks CTV Viewability for Advertisers

DoubleVerify, provider of a platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, has launched a solution to verify viewability on connected TV (CTV).

This expansion of viewability enables advertisers to measure delivery of the DV Authentic Ad , a metric that ensures consistent media quality across environments on CTV. To be counted as authentic, an ad must be fully viewed, by a real person, in a brand-safe and suitable environment, within the intended geography.