Alchemer Launches Alchemer Workflow

Alchemer, a provider of experience management and feedback technology, has launched Alchemer Workflow to help companies close the feedback loop with customers and employees.

Alchemer Workflow includes the following:

"When customers don't hear back from organizations after sharing requested feedback, it destroys relationships, brand, and trust," said Alchemer CEO David Roberts in a statement. "With Alchemer Workflow, our customers collect the best feedback and build on it to create deeper, more engaged relationships with customers and employees."

"Alchemer Workflow solves the biggest problem in our industry: how to respond and act on the feedback that's collected," said Alchemer's senior vice president of products and services, Ryan Tamminga, in a statement. "None of us believe 'thank you for your feedback' closes the loop. With Alchemer Workflow, you can inject feedback into your business in a way that allows for every voice to be heard and action taken at scale."