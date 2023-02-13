Zenvia Integrates ChatGPT into Its Mass Texting Solution

Zenvia, provider of a cloud-based customer experience platform, has integrated its mass texting solution, Zenvia Attraction, with ChatGPT.

Zenvia Attraction helps companies create campaigns by triggering mass communications impacting customers across multiple channels, gain insights from reports, and segment their contact bases to personalize messages.

With the integration of Zenvia Attraction with ChatGPT, the solution offers a new layer of personalization, suggesting message content based on the company's name and/or brand and the purpose of the message, automatically generate texts, and help improve the quality and assertiveness of the messages sent.