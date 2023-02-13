Zenvia Integrates ChatGPT into Its Mass Texting Solution
Zenvia, provider of a cloud-based customer experience platform, has integrated its mass texting solution, Zenvia Attraction, with ChatGPT.
Zenvia Attraction helps companies create campaigns by triggering mass communications impacting customers across multiple channels, gain insights from reports, and segment their contact bases to personalize messages.
With the integration of Zenvia Attraction with ChatGPT, the solution offers a new layer of personalization, suggesting message content based on the company's name and/or brand and the purpose of the message, automatically generate texts, and help improve the quality and assertiveness of the messages sent.
"This path of evolution is continuous and constant. Knowing how to connect artificial intelligence in an appropriate way to deliver the best customer experience so that each contact with the brand is positively unique is one of our main goals. This step is extremely important to reinforce our strategy," said Roberto Aran, Zenvia's portfolio director, in a statement.