Acxiom Launches Data Clean Room Powered by Snowflake
Acxiom, a customer intelligence company, has launched a public, cloud-based Data Clean Room built with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. This offering allows users to share data with partners and platforms to identify high-value consumer segments, lapsing customers, co-branding, loyalty, and prospecting opportunities without revealing personally identifiable information.
Using Acxiom's public, cloud-based Data Clean Room, companies can control which data comes in, how it's linked to other data, and grant permission on how it's used.
"The impending elimination of third-party cookies has increased the need for companies to come together when seeking audience insights and campaign planning and execution," said Chad Engelgau, CEO and president of Acxiom, in a statement. "While data security has always been paramount, this type of marketing collaboration amid evolving privacy regulations and consumer trust concerns requires heightened sensitivity around how data can be used and shared. Our Data Clean Room solution, built on Snowflake, delivers secure data activation and measurement effectiveness to better understand when, where, and how best to connect with customers."
"We look forward to seeing our customers and partners leverage Acxiom's Data Clean Room solution, Powered by Snowflake, to grow revenue and pursue innovative data sharing capabilities and partner collaboration initiatives," said Bill Stratton, global head of media, entertainment, and advertising at Snowflake, in a statement. "Snowflake and Acxiom are committed to supporting our customers as they mobilize their data and seek to amplify their marketing efforts."