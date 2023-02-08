Acxiom Launches Data Clean Room Powered by Snowflake

Acxiom, a customer intelligence company, has launched a public, cloud-based Data Clean Room built with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. This offering allows users to share data with partners and platforms to identify high-value consumer segments, lapsing customers, co-branding, loyalty, and prospecting opportunities without revealing personally identifiable information.

Using Acxiom's public, cloud-based Data Clean Room, companies can control which data comes in, how it's linked to other data, and grant permission on how it's used.