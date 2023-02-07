Oktopost Integrates with TikTok

Oktopost, social media management solution provider, has integrated with TikTok as a fully supported network in its platform. Oktopost is now a part of the TikTok Marketing Partner Program.

Oktopost's TikTok integration offers unified campaign management so users can view all of their TikTok data in one place, understand how their audiences engage with their content, and respond to comments from customers and prospects. In addition, Oktopost's collaboration tools, rules, and permissions enable companies to increase compliance.