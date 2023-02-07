Oktopost Integrates with TikTok
Oktopost, social media management solution provider, has integrated with TikTok as a fully supported network in its platform. Oktopost is now a part of the TikTok Marketing Partner Program.
Oktopost's TikTok integration offers unified campaign management so users can view all of their TikTok data in one place, understand how their audiences engage with their content, and respond to comments from customers and prospects. In addition, Oktopost's collaboration tools, rules, and permissions enable companies to increase compliance.
"We're excited to be part of the TikTok Marketing Partner Program and provide our customers with the tools they need to be successful on the platform," said Colin Day, managing director for EMEA and vice president of business development at Oktopost, in a statement. "With Oktopost, customers can thoroughly analyze their TikTok campaigns and measure TikTok's direct impact on conversion metrics and business KPIs, helping them to understand the true business value of their TikTok marketing efforts."
"At TikTok, we are always looking for ways to make it easier for brands to develop great content that resonates with their communities," said Melissa Yang, head of ecosystem partnerships at TikTok, in a statement. "We are excited to welcome our new content marketing partners into the TikTok Marketing Partner Program and to be collaborating with some of the most trusted partners in the industry. These partners will provide marketers with simple, effective tools to help them to regularly publish content, gain valuable performance insight, and meaningfully engage with their communities."