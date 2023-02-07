impact.com to Power Offers Across Google Surfaces

impact.com, a partnership management platform provider, will power affiliate link deals across Google surfaces, helping consumers find relevant deals and discounts.

As part of this collaboration, impact.com will enable companies to reach consumers with relevant offers on Google's mobile surfaces, such as Google Search, Google Maps, and Google Pay.

This new integration is an extension of impact.com's collaboration with Google Pay, which leverages impact.com's Single Unique Promo Code (SUPC) technology. Existing impact.com customers can opt-in to turn their activity into offers on Google, helping display relevant deals.