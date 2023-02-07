impact.com to Power Offers Across Google Surfaces
impact.com, a partnership management platform provider, will power affiliate link deals across Google surfaces, helping consumers find relevant deals and discounts.
As part of this collaboration, impact.com will enable companies to reach consumers with relevant offers on Google's mobile surfaces, such as Google Search, Google Maps, and Google Pay.
This new integration is an extension of impact.com's collaboration with Google Pay, which leverages impact.com's Single Unique Promo Code (SUPC) technology. Existing impact.com customers can opt-in to turn their activity into offers on Google, helping display relevant deals.
"As consumers' online purchasing behaviors continue to evolve, merchants can help provide a better shopping experience by directly offering consumers relevant deals and offers based on their search results. And by removing just one click from the purchase process, brands have one less reason to be concerned that consumers will abandon the purchase and leave their site, benefiting both," said David Yovanno, CEO of impact.com, in a statement. "We are proud to work with Google to provide offers to shoppers and will continue to work together to improve the consumer experience with products and businesses they trust."
"People come to Google every day to find what they need, and we know people are always looking for ways to save money. By teaming up with impact.com, first through Google Pay and now across even more Google surfaces, we are helping people find relevant offers and deals, whether that's from Google Search, Google Maps, or in the Google Pay app," said Steve Tung, product manager at Google, in a statement.