AI Digital Launches Elevate Marketing Solution

AI Digital today launched Elevate, an optimization and measurement solution that empowers marketers to make clear correlations between digital campaigns and brand and business outcomes.

Elevate offers a distinct metric called the Accountability Score to help companies identify growth areas within media plans and other metrics to ensure brand safety and address invalid traffic. The platform also provides total access across data, inventory, scale, and devices to their target audiences at all touch points across consumer journeys.