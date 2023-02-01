AI Digital Launches Elevate Marketing Solution
AI Digital today launched Elevate, an optimization and measurement solution that empowers marketers to make clear correlations between digital campaigns and brand and business outcomes.
Elevate offers a distinct metric called the Accountability Score to help companies identify growth areas within media plans and other metrics to ensure brand safety and address invalid traffic. The platform also provides total access across data, inventory, scale, and devices to their target audiences at all touch points across consumer journeys.
"Programmatic was promised to be a marketing utopia for [chief financial officers] and corporate C-suite; greater accountability to sales/business metrics, precision audience targeting, and real-time optimization. Unfortunately, for some, the practice has been mired in brand safety challenges, invalid traffic, and performance tied to vanity metrics vs. long-term returns," said Stephen Magli, founder and CEO of AI Digital, in a statement. "Elevate is a solution that aims to establish a higher standard in programmatically traded marketplaces and enable marketers to realize the potential of programmatic."