C3 AI Launches C3 Generative AI Product Suite

C3 AI has launched the C3 Generative AI Product Suite with its first product, C3 Generative AI for Enterprise Search.

C3 Generative AI for Enterprise Search provides a natural language interface to help users locate, retrieve, and present all relevant data across information systems. It integrates the latest AI capabilities from organizations such as Open AI, Google, and academia, and the most advanced models, such as ChatGPT and GPT-3, into C3 AI's enterprise AI products.