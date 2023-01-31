Brandlive Adds Greenroom for IOS and Greenroom Recording Studio

Brandlive, a provider of video-led marketing events and elevated video production tools, has launched Greenroom for IOS and Greenroom Recording Studio, two video solutions for marketers and event professionals

"Today's largest and most influential companies are facing a need to create an increasing volume of high-performing video content and video events, but it can often be difficult to keep things fresh, compelling, and memorable," said Sam Kolbert-Hyle, CEO of Brandlive, in a statement. "Legacy platforms just aren't cutting it for marketers who want to create more immersive and interesting experiences to showcase their brands. Marketers need to think of themselves as producers in the same vein as Hollywood, television, and creators, with audiences to move and shows to make. Brandlive is a marketer's secret weapon, and we're delighted to introduce these new solutions."

The Greenroom mobile app for iOS takes advantage of the iPhone's camera and cinematic mode, ProRes, and Dolby Vision technology, and supports 4K resolution, 24-frames-per-second, recordings, live streaming, and multi-cam setup.

Greenroom's cloud-based Recording Studio feature simplifies the creation of content for webinars, events, and important work moments and the mixing of recorded content and live content shot by shot, segment by segment, with presenter tools, such as a teleprompter, scripts, and visual cues. Organizers can layer on graphics, titles, overlays, animations, and music.