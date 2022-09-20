At Dreamforce 2022, Salesforce Introduces Genie Across Its Customer 360 Line

During its 20th annual Dreamforce user conference in San Francisco this week, Salesforce today unveiled Salesforce Genie, a hyperscale real-time data platform that powers the entire Salesforce Customer 360 platform, helping companies create highly personalized experiences across sales, service, marketing, and commerce.

"Every business leader wants to take advantage of real-time data to create compelling, personalized customer experiences. Milliseconds matter in this new digital-first world," said David Schmaier, president and chief product officer of Salesforce, in a statement. "That's why we built Genie, our most significant innovation ever on the Salesforce Platform. Genie makes every part of Customer 360 more automated, intelligent and real-time."

As the heart of real-time Customer 360, Salesforce Genie ingests and stores real-time data streams at massive scale and combines it with Salesforce transactional data. Genie includes built-in connectors that bring in data from every channel (mobile, web, APIs), legacy data through MuleSoft, and historical data from proprietary data lakes. It transforms and harmonizes the data into a real-time customer graph. And because Genie is built using the Salesforce metadata model, everything in the customer graph is visible and actionable across the entire Customer 360, every industry solution, AppExchange, and customer apps.

With Genie, Einstein AI and Flow automation services can harness hyperscale real-time data to enable more dynamic and responsive actions and engagement. Einstein, which generates more than 175 billion predictions every day, can now deliver personalization and predictions based on real-time data. Flow automation, which saves customers more than 100 billion hours every month, can now use real-time data to trigger actions automatically.

And Genie runs on Hyperforce, Salesforce's public cloud infrastructure.

With the following partnerships, Salesforce is expanding the power of Genie with data, AI, and advertising innovation:

Secure real-time and open data sharing between Salesforce and Snowflake allows Genie to directly access data stored in Snowflake, and vice-versa, enabling a real-time customer 360 view across the two platforms without moving or duplicating data.

'Bring your own AI' with Amazon SageMaker enables organizations to use SageMaker, Amazon's cloud machine learning platform, directly with Einstein, Salesforce's AI technology, to build custom AI models and use them in real time across the Customer 360.

First-party advertising with partners such as Amazon Ads or Meta enable new privacy-safe integrations for advertising activation and aggregated insights powered by unified first-party data from Salesforce CDP.

New AppExchange Genie Collection features 18 Genie partners with apps and experts that help companies automate relevant advertising, enrich customer profiles, and extend the power of real-time data with Salesforce.

Now, Genie makes every Customer 360 cloud and industry solution automated, intelligent, and real time. The following are some of the Genie innovations: