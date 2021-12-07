Dynata Acquires Ameritest
Dynata, a provider of first-party data platforms for insights, activation and measurement, has acquired Ameritest, a brand and advertising research consultancy, to help clients measure the effectiveness of their advertising messages. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Adding Ameritest's capabilities enables Dynata to improve its advertising from early-stage image and message development to audience activation and ad campaign optimization. The platform provides first-party data and dynamic dashboard reporting, displaying the effectiveness of advertising across all media channels and platforms, including social, over-the-top, mobile, and digital.
"For more than 30 years, we've helped our clients grow their brands and drive advertising ROI with our research," said Chuck Young, founder of Ameritest, in a statement. "Our point of difference has always been our proprietary, moment-by-moment visual communication diagnostics that help clients optimize the effectiveness of their advertising creative and leave a lasting impact for their brand. We're excited to join Dynata and expand our ability to provide fast, actionable, data-driven advertising research solutions."
"Dynata's ability to leverage the industry's largest first-party data for audience discovery, campaign activation and advertising effectiveness gives our clients an edge in meeting this challenge," said Gary. Laben, CEO of Dynata, in a statement. "By adding Ameritest's creative testing capabilities, we will ensure that our clients' campaigns meet their consumers in the market with the right message at the right time and on the right platform for maximum engagement."
