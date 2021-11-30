Customer Success Platforms Market to Be Worth $2.5 Billion by 2025

Research firm MarketsandMarkets valued the global customer success platforms market at $1 billion in 2020 and expects it to grow to $2.5 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4 percent.

The major factors driving the market's growth are cloud computing, growing demand for advanced analytics to monitor customer scores and reduce churn, and increasing data volume. The research firm also sees a huge impact from the emergence of artificial intelligence to better monitor customer journeys and increasing investments by startups.

The report identifies Salesforce, Cisco, HubSpot, Gainsight, Freshworks, Totango, and Amity as the prominent players in the market.

The report splits the customer success market into platforms and services, with the services sector, including technical support and consulting, expected to grow at a higher rate.

By application, MarketsandMarkets anticipates the reporting and analytics application segment to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Other applications include sales and marketing optimization, risk and compliance management, customer segmentation, customer service, reporting and analytics, customer onboarding, revenue management, customer engagement, workflow management, and project administration.

Reporting and analytics tools are essential for visualization to help users sort out essential customer details, such as product usage levels, time spent interacting with the brand, heat maps, and more, the research firm said.