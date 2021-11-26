Chatbot Market to Be Worth $10.5 Billion by 2026

Research firm MarketsandMarkets valued the global chatbot market at $2.9 billion in 2020 and expects it to reach $10.5 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5 percent.

One of the factors contributing to the growth of the chatbot market is the increase in focus on customer engagement through various channels. Furthermore, initiatives toward the development of self-learning chatbots to deliver a more human-like conversational experience would provide huge opportunities in the market in coming years, it said.

According to the research, the market is also being propelled forward by strong technological innovation, which has seen human-machine communication become more interactive through artificial intelligence-based solutions. Vendors have developed self-service natural language software and services to add value to chatbots, thereby helping them in understanding users' intent and delivering information required by users. Chatbot vendors have added extra capabilities to generate narratives in different languages, such as English, French, Mandarin, Japanese, and German.

The industry report segmented the chatbot market by channel integration, including websites, contact centers, social media, and mobile applications and found mobile to have largest market share mostly due to the growing use of smartphones across the globe. Chatbots can communicate with mobile users with the help of text messaging, applications, websites, and social media. They help organizations in the real-time monitoring of customer behavior, trends, and interactions. They also track mobile services, such as geolocation, enabling rich, targeted communication based on locations and events, MarketsandMarkets found.

Among business functions, MarketsandMarkets found that sales and marketing are expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period, owing to the ease in collecting data from customers to improve service/product quality and conversion rates.

The report further segmented the global chatbot market by application into customer service, personal assistant, branding and advertisement, customer engagement and retention, data privacy and compliance, employee engagement and on-boarding, payment processing, sales and marketing, and others, like churn analysis, campaign management, news delivery, and data aggregation. Of those, the customer service segment is expected to hold the largest market share as it is becoming extremely important for organizations to deliver 24/7 support to their customers. For customer support services, chatbots provide a powerful way to conduct two-way communications by analyzing customer intents, and thus, act as an effective medium to respond to customer requests, it said.

Among verticals, MarketsandMarkets expects the healthcare and life sciences segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, saying that chatbots have the potential to revolutionize healthcare. They can substantially boost efficiency and improve the accuracy of symptom collection and ailment identification, preventive care, post-recovery care, and feedback procedures.

The firm identified IBM, Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, Nuance Communications, Oracle, and Creative Virtual as some of the more prominent players in the market.