Olo Acquires Wisely

Olo, provider of an on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry's digital transformation, has acquired Wisely, a customer intelligence platform that enables restaurants to personalize the guest experience, for $187 million in cash and stocks.

"We are excited to welcome the Wisely team to the Olo family," said Noah Glass, CEO and founder of Olo, in a statement. "Together Olo and Wisely will create a differentiated and wide breadth of product offerings that will accelerate our restaurant brands' digital transformation, deepening brands' relationships with customers, accelerating Olo's ability to reach digital entirety: touching, adding value to, and deriving revenue from every restaurant transaction."