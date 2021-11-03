Forrester Unveils 2022 B2B Marketing Planning Assumptions

Forrester Research has released its Planning Assumptions for 2022 to help B2B marketers align priorities and make strategic business decisions amid continued uncertainty.

As B2B executives think about building their annual plans, Forrester says its Planning Assumptions can help them understand the key trends that will impact their functions in the year ahead and recommend actionable steps to drive growth.

<p">Among them are the following: