DataVisor Partners with Equifax

DataVisor, a provider of fraud management solutions, is partnering with Equifax, making the data, analytics, and technology company its primary consumer identity data partner. DataVisor will enhance and extend its behavior analytics and fraud detection solution by combining consumer identity data from Equifax with artificial intelligence signals.

DataVisor will integrate Digital Identity Trust, Secure Multi Factor Authentication (MFA), and Account Verification solutions from Equifax into its fraud detection platform.

Used alongside DataVisor fraud models, the Equifax identity data, including credit, utility, mobile phone, email, and global device consortium data, will provide enhanced authentication and know your customer (KYC) capabilities to enable fraud teams to detect and prevent identity theft while reducing false positives that prevent legitimate customers from completing transactions.

"With the hypergrowth of digitization in the COVID-19 era, organizations are launching innovative online products to market more quickly, and with them comes a higher risk of fraud," said Yinglian Xie, co-founder and CEO of DataVisor, in a statement. "Fraud can cripple a company's ability to capitalize on new product introductions as organizations scramble to remediate the damage of an attack and gain back customer trust. However, introducing friction into the customer experience can drive away customers and impact business growth. Through our partnership with Equifax, we can now provide advanced identity verification capabilities along with instantaneous and robust identity theft protection to stop fraudsters while ensuring good customers have a seamless experience." "Fraud losses are expected to grow to more than $600 billion by 2023. For businesses to protect both themselves and their customers from the well-orchestrated tactics of fraudsters, a layered approach to fraud detection is critical," said Joy Wilder Lybeer, U.S. information solutions chief revenue officer and senior vice president of global partnerships at Equifax, in a statement. "We are pleased to partner with DataVisor to make our robust identity and fraud prevention solutions an integral part of the DataVisor platform and provide customers with the additional insights they need to help combat fraud and minimize losses."

DataVisor's fraud detection solution uses advanced machine learning and features engineering and graphing technology to correlate fraud signals and surface suspicious patterns. It analyzes attributes such as user behavior, IP address, email and device information against a Global Intelligent Network (GIN) of insights gathered from more than 4.2 billion protected accounts and 800 billion events across industries. Analyzing this vast collection of data alongside rich identity data from Equifax will enable DataVisor customers to benefit from robust identity verification.