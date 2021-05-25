Adform and Smart Support Lotame's Panorama ID

Marketing platform providers Adform and Smart will integrate Lotame's Panorama ID, a people-based, privacy-compliant and interoperable identity solution for the open web.

Adform has merged its programmatic workflow with the Lotame Panorama ID to extend its cookieless targeting with greater scale and enrichment capabilities.

"We believe identity must be solved at the source, by consumer-focused companies that create first-party or log-in IDs and collect the necessary consent," said Jochen Schlosser, Adform's chief technology officer, in a statement. "That is how we have built our fully flexible setup that enables transactions on all types of IDs. We are excited to partner with Lotame to further enhance our privacy-first targeting as the industry switches from third-party cookies to first-party IDs."

Smart, meanwhile, extended its use of Lotame Panorama ID for its clients using both its Adserver or SSP (supply-side platform). Smart's aim is to fully support ID alternatives and to allow publishers to benefit from improved user recognition and monetization of their programmatic transactions.

"Ensuring our customers reach their business goals in a post-cookie world is key, and Lotame's Panorama ID solution will enhance our ability to process and deliver targeting without the need for cookies," said Arnaud Créput, CEO of Smart, in a statement. "User privacy and identity topics are key components of Smart's strategy. Our collaboration with players such as Lotame, that share our objective to put quality, transparency, and privacy at the very heart of the value chain, is a step further in our vision for an improved advertising landscape." "Lotame has a view for the future in line with what marketers and publishers want to achieve: a people-based, privacy-first solution that is open to all," said Andy Monfried, CEO of Lotame, in a statement. "Collaboration will be key for the future of advertising, and identity presents an opportunity, but education is needed on how all the industry solutions can work together. Our partnerships with Adform and Smart will play an important role in strengthening the collaboration needed across the ecosystem in adopting new approaches for a post-cookie world."

Support for Lotame's Panorama ID continues to expand, with Smart and Adform now joining Magnite, Advance Local, Sovrn, Eyeota, and multiple data partners, in becoming advocates for the ID solution.