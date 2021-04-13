Semafone Partners with Avaya

Semafone, a provider of data security and compliance solutions for contact centers, today announced a global reseller partnership with Avaya.

This agreement brings Semafone into the Avaya ecosystem and includes the integration of Semafone's DevConnect-certified, secure payment technology with Avaya OneCloud enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) and enables Cardprotect Voice+ to be deployed and used across all global Avaya OneCloud contact center solutions. Telephone payment transactions can be delivered to Avaya customers in the cloud, via hybrid cloud, or on-premises.

Further partnership plans include integrating Semafone Cardprotect Relay+ with Avaya OneCloud CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service).