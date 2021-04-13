Semafone Partners with Avaya
Semafone, a provider of data security and compliance solutions for contact centers, today announced a global reseller partnership with Avaya.
This agreement brings Semafone into the Avaya ecosystem and includes the integration of Semafone's DevConnect-certified, secure payment technology with Avaya OneCloud enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) and enables Cardprotect Voice+ to be deployed and used across all global Avaya OneCloud contact center solutions. Telephone payment transactions can be delivered to Avaya customers in the cloud, via hybrid cloud, or on-premises.
Further partnership plans include integrating Semafone Cardprotect Relay+ with Avaya OneCloud CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service).
"Data privacy and compliance are today's common challenges across every touch point of the customer journey, and Avaya puts security front and center in our Avaya OneCloud platform of solutions," said Eric Rossman, Avaya's vice president of technology partners and alliances, in a statement. "We have worked on multiple, successful security programs with Semafone in various markets. This agreement cements an existing strong alliance and grants our business partners and customers access to the value that their solutions bring. This partnership will allow us to not only deliver the best customer experience but relieve contact centers of a growing compliance burden as the global regulatory landscape evolves."
"With upwards of 40 shared customers and many mutual channel partners, formalizing this partnership was a natural next step," said Iain Regan, chief revenue officer of Semafone,in a statement. "As we continue to expand globally, Avaya will be instrumental in bringing our data security and compliance solutions to new markets. Our ability to address complex compliance issues as many organizations are migrating to remote working models will enable Avaya and its partners to help contact centers create secure and positive customer experiences across all customer engagement channels no matter where agents are based."