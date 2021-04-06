ZoomInfo Enhances Workflows

ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market intelligence solutions, has updated its Workflows solution with a reimagined user experience that automates tasks, such as researching prospects, building lists, and exporting companies and contacts into CRM platforms.

The new Workflows interface uses a natural language interface.

"If businesses want to scale quickly, they can't become mired in day-to-day tasks that can easily be automated," said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo's founder and CEO, in a statement. "ZoomInfo's Workflows eliminates redundant, repetitive tasks and helps teams focus on the human side of closing business by establishing strong relationships with prospects and customers."

With Workflows, sellers and marketers can automatically monitor topics through triggers, filters, and actions, and they can add people to specific campaigns.

Triggers signal events, such as when companies install new CRMs, receive additional funding, or visit websites. Filters encourage users to specify lists of companies or contacts organized by attributes, such as size, location, industry, or job level. Actions produce the activities when triggers and filters are met, such as sending emails, assigning contacts to salespeople, or dropping them into salesflows.

"With Workflows, I am able to automate the task of identifying and engaging with high-quality leads at the right moment," said Ryan Hart, director of growth marketing at Tovuti LMS, in a statement. "This automation saves me six hours every week and helps me create and execute demand-generation plays based on customer behaviors, such as purchasing intent spikes and website visits."

ZoomInfo's Workflows supports other sales and marketing platforms, such as Eloqua, HubSpot, Marketo, Outreach, Pardot, and SalesLoft.