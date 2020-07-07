ServiceNow Partners with Zoom

Zoom Video Communications and ServiceNow have inked a partnership agreement to use each other's technology for work-anywhere experiences.

Zoom has deployed ServiceNow's Customer Service Management (CSM) to scale its customer service operations and enable critical communications capabilities for its global community. ServiceNow CSM also provides proactive case management and personalized self-service options to help manage the influx of customer requests. In addition, Zoom will deploy the Now Platform, including new AIOps capabilities, to enable its new Hardware as a Service (HaaS) business model. Zoom will also expand its implementation of ServiceNow's CSM to provide HaaS customer support.

ServiceNow has been a Zoom customer since 2018, using Zoom Enterprise for its 11,000 global employees to host video meetings across desktop, mobile, and conference rooms. Since the global pandemic, ServiceNow employees working from home have relied heavily on Zoom to stay productive. ServiceNow plans to displace its legacy hardware phone system with Zoom Phone.

"Since March, we've scaled to meet the incredible increase in business and consumer demand for our solutions," said Ryan Azus, Zoom's chief revenue officer, in a statement. "ServiceNow has enabled us to deliver exceptional customer experiences during this period of growth. With the deployment of ServiceNow Customer Service Management, we expect to significantly increase productivity and reduce case volume." "Zoom has enabled employees across industries around the world to stay connected, and it's also a core piece of our own technology ecosystem," said Chris Bedi, ServiceNow's chief information officer, in a statement. "Zoom's capabilities and easy-to-use interface have helped our employees stay productive, supporting seamless digital conversations with our customers. Going forward, with the addition of Zoom Phone, we're getting a head start on an even more robust experience with Zoom— one-touch communication and collaboration features, plus Zoom-connected conference rooms, giving our teams the best work-anywhere experience."

Zoom chose ServiceNow's CSM Workflow product to help unite its front-, middle- and back-office teams to solve issues, fix problems before customers notice them, and simplify engagement. As a ServiceNow Now Platform customer, Zoom has deployed its IT and Employee Workflows and is in the process of deploying additional ServiceNow Workflow products, including ITOM Health Field Service Management, and ITBM. Zoom is also leveraging out- of-the-box capabilities, including ServiceNow's Virtual Agent, to help facilitate conversations with customers, the ServiceNow Integration Hub to integrate with its existing legacy systems, and the ServiceNow Service Catalog to provide self-service remediation.

ServiceNow and Zoom offer multiple tech integrations that allow their joint customers to tailor the Zoom and ServiceNow experience for their employees. With Zoom Meeting Anomaly detection, Zoom can identify latency, jitter, and average packet loss, which ServiceNow will use to automatically create an incident on behalf of the user. And, with ServiceNow's AI Ops, Zoom can proactively let users rate their meetings with thumbs-up or -down icons. If a user clicks the thumbs down icon at the end of a Zoom meeting, the user's IT department will be notified of the issue and ServiceNow Virtual Agent will reach out to the employee to address and resolve the problem.