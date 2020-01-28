PCI Pal Launches PCI Pal Digital

PCI Pal, a secure payments provider, today launched PCI Pal Digital.

Combined with its existing Agent Assist and IVR payment solutions, PCI Pal Digital will enable an omnichannel secure payments environment for contact centers and businesses taking payments across digital engagement channels, including webchat, social media, email, SMS, and more.

"As we see the increased adoption of digital channels within organizations, including both our partners and direct customers, we believe that now is the time to introduce our digital payment offering supplementing our existing Agent Assist and IVR solutions," said James Barham, CEO of PCI Pal, in a statement. "The market is experiencing a shift toward digital engagement, and, as such, we are creating the opportunity for our partners and customers to leverage payments within these newer sales and service channels. As with all our solutions, PCI Pal Digital has been developed in house and is available to organizations globally through our true-cloud platform."

With PCI Pal Digital, once payment has been requested on the customer's preferred channel, PCI Pal generates a URL that directs customers to a secure page that allows them to enter their payment details. Throughout the entire process, the contact center agent can track customer progress in real time. PCI Pal's technology also ensures payment information is secure by descoping all digital channels from the requirements of the Payment Card Industry's Data Security Standard.

"As businesses add digital solutions to their customer engagement strategy, it will be important that they ensure adherence to increasingly stringent compliance and data privacy rules and regulations (such as the California Consumer Privacy Act). With PCI Pal Digital, we are helping our customers move to this next phase of multichannel engagement without sacrificing customer experience or security," Barham said.

PCI Pal Digital can integrate with any customer engagement environment or payment service provider.