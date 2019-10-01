Medallia Releases Journey Analytics

Medallia today launched Medallia Journey Analytics, a cloud-based solution for analyzing customer interactions across channels.

Built on Medallia's customer experience platform, Medallia Journey Analytics integrates data from disparate systems to form a holistic picture of customers' journeys that moves beyond single experiences and traditional feedback.

"Without full journey views, businesses are struggling to see their customers' intentions. This new technology, combined with advanced [artificial intelligence-powered] analytics is transforming how companies serve their customers. Visibility and understanding of customer journey data improves retention and can accurately predict future behavior," said Sarika Khanna, chief product officer at Medallia, in a statement.