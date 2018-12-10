DiscoverOrg Expands B2B Database

DiscoverOrg today relaunched its B2B intelligence platform with a 400 percent increase in contact coverage and 200 percent increase in account coverage. DiscoverOrg now profiles more than 20 million contacts and 500,000 companies across the globe—all cleansed, processed and maintained using the company's proprietary human-in-the-loop automation technology.

The additional data in particular expands DiscoverOrg's coverage of small and mid-sized businesses across all industries. Today, 94 percent of all the accounts profiled in the platform have less than 1,000 employees.

For a decade, DiscoverOrg has offered data and insights on decision-makers and companies, including detailed organizational charts, in-depth buying scoops, real-time intent signals, and highly granular technographic profiles—while holding back millions of records pending further review and verification by its in-house research team. Now, with advances in its proprietary technology and human-in-the-loop automation, the company is making much larger quantities of technology-generated data available across a significantly broader universe.