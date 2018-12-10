Magnolia Releases Version 6.0 of Content Management Solution

Magnolia, a provider of open-source content management solutions, has released Magnolia 6, the latest version of its flagship product.

"Today, the battleground for digitally savvy enterprises is the quality of the customer experience. Enterprises that deliver a better customer experience are poised to win in today's increasingly competitive marketplace," said Rasmus Skjoldan, chief marketing officer at Magnolia CMS, in a statement. "This is the inspiration behind Magnolia 6. We're giving our users a better experience by seamlessly integrating our system with each of the solutions within their martech stack, so that they can fully focus on delivering a higher-quality customer experience. This is what every marketer should expect from their content management system now and in the future."

The latest release includes a re-designed user interface, intelligent contextual search, automated tagging, and faster content modeling functionalities. These features will empower users to combine explicit and implicit personalization.