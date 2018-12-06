OutboundEngine Launches iOS Mobile App

OutboundEngine, a provider of marketing automation software for small businesses, has released its mobile app for iOS in the Apple App Store. The app augments OutboundEngine's software, allowing small business owners to add new contacts to their databases and follow up with clients and prospects via text or email natively in the app.

"Our customers are constantly in the field meeting and engaging with clients or networking to earn new business," said Deepak Surana, vice president of product at OutboundEngine, in a statement. "The mobile app ensures that our customers won't miss an opportunity just because they're away from their desktops. Now users can respond to requests, add fresh contacts, and engage with their hottest leads with beautiful, custom templates created by OutboundEngine's marketing experts."

Key features of the OutboundEngine app include the following: