Voci Introduces Advanced Voice-Based Biometrics

Voci Technologies, a speech analytics platform provider, today launched a solution that empowers users to leverage voice biometric technology however they want, from passive verification to active authentication.;

The solution, which features an open application programming interface (API) for custom development of solutions to prevent fraud, safeguard customer privacy, improve the customer experience, support e-discovery efforts, and many other applications.

"There is a growing demand for voice-based biometrics in the marketplace," said Anthony Gadient, co-founder and CEO of Voci Technologies, in a statement. "As those who commit fraud become increasingly sophisticated, many companies are looking to add another level of protection. Our new biometrics solution makes it easy for companies to develop and integrate advanced voice-based biometrics technology into their current processes in a form that best meets their specific business needs."

In addition to active authentication technology, which requires customers to state their names or specific pass phrases, Voci's technology also enables passive verification, validating speaker identities regardless of what they say. It is optimized to handle telephone-quality speech.

Voci's new technology can be deployed as a stand-alone solution or integrated with Voci's advanced transcription technology, combining biometrics with a user-defined pass phrase to provide additional authentication security.