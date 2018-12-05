True Influence Launches OpportunityBASE

True Influence, a provider of intent-based marketing and lead generation solutions, has launched OpportunityBASE as part of its InsightBASE API-layered platform that produces content syndication leads from 490 million B2B decision-makers around the world.

OpportunityBASE can be used with True Influence's ContentLEADS, TeleLEADS, and BehaviorLEADS software for full lead generation. Its analytics and audience segmentation tools pinpoint the right audiences for specific content.

Additionally, True Influence's InsightBASE intent monitoring solution can add an additional layer of market intelligence to identify prospects actively researching a solution,.

"True Influence is committed to a global customer service experience that provides the quality and quantity of demand generation that our customers require," said Brian Giese, CEO of True Influence, in a statement. "Our systematic approach for gathering and reviewing customer feedback permits us to see shifts in the perception of our service and act on that feedback as customer expectations change."

OpportunityBASE uses True Influence's TripleCheck lead verification system. Other key features include the following

An audit trail for orders and allocations;

Order management, with a single-click view of demand generation performance at the order level, as well as programs in a different status;

Extensive reporting, including forecasting and margin reports for all demand generation programs; and

Customer-salesperson mapping for salesperson assignments at the customer level, multiple reps on one account, and product line mapping for sales commission reporting.