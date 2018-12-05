Veeva Introduces New Digital Asset Management

Veeva Systems has introduced Veeva Vault Digital Publishing, a digital asset management (DAM) capability in Vault PromoMats and Vault MedComms, allowing marketing teams to publish and withdraw approved assets from a central location to any digital channel.

Vault Digital Publishing allows users to distribute and update content with a single click from Vault PromoMats or Vault MedComms to any channel, including multichannel Veeva CRM, web, email campaigns, and other digital channels. Users can publish approved content, trace it back to the source, and withdraw obsolete content when it expires. Marketers also have full visibility into the performance and use of digital assets. Vault Digital Publishing provides a consolidated dashboard of content across all channels, producing actionable insights that organizations can use to adjust their content marketing strategies.