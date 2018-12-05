SkyTouch Technology and Whistle Messaging Strengthen Partnership for Cloud-Based Digital Assistants
Whistle has integrated its real-time mobile messaging platform for customer engagement with the SkyTouch /CONNECT platform, allowing for easier communications between hoteliers and their guests.
The integration allows hotels and hotel guests to communicate via SMS and mobile messaging pre, during, and post-stay. It facilitates follow-through by both parties and discourages false claims by saving a history of communication between customers and staff. With Whistle, businesses can send non-invasive outbound texts and messages directly to customers' mobile phones.
"Whistle has helped us provide exemplary customer service for our guests through convenient communication that is extremely effective and user-friendly for our staff," said Braden Conn, co-owner of the Berlin Encore Hotel, in Berlin, Ohio, in a statement. "Our reputation management has become a breeze with Whistle's ability to generate five-star reviews on TripAdvisor because guests are so pleased with the experience. With its integration with SkyTouch, everything is completely automated, which has saved us both time and money. We constantly have guests telling us what a benefit it is to have the ability to communicate anytime, anywhere, to stay in contact with us."
"We are excited to be fully integrated with the SkyTouch hotel technology platform, providing a streamlined messaging experience for SkyTouch customers, enhancing guest satisfaction and heightened customer service for all hotels that use SkyTouch. Mobile engagement still proves to be the preferred channel of engagement for guests all around the world," said Christopher Hovanessian, co-founder and CEO of Whistle, in a statement.