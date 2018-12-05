SkyTouch Technology and Whistle Messaging Strengthen Partnership for Cloud-Based Digital Assistants

Whistle has integrated its real-time mobile messaging platform for customer engagement with the SkyTouch /CONNECT platform, allowing for easier communications between hoteliers and their guests.

The integration allows hotels and hotel guests to communicate via SMS and mobile messaging pre, during, and post-stay. It facilitates follow-through by both parties and discourages false claims by saving a history of communication between customers and staff. With Whistle, businesses can send non-invasive outbound texts and messages directly to customers' mobile phones.