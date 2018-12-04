MapAnything Acquires TerrAlign

MapAnything today announced the acquisition of TerrAlign Group, a provider of sales resource optimization and revenue-based territory design. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Through the acquisition, TerrAlign's data-driven territory design technology will be integrated with MapAnything's Location-of-Things Platformto combine sales territory and route planning, optimization, and management, with field-level sales execution.

"One of the main benefits of a sales performance solution is to increase sales rep performance by aligning territories and compensation to corporate goals," said John Stewart, CEO and co-founder of MapAnything, in a statement. "Yet none of the major vendors in the SPM space offer any capabilities for the sales rep to execute their job. The combination of TerrAlign's advanced optimization with our Location-of-Things Platform is truly unique in the market."

Through the unification of these important technologies, sales leaders will define balanced territories built on opportunity size and account priority as well as route and cost efficiency. Once optimal, balanced territories are created, sales leaders can then push the plan down to their reps using MapAnything to execute sales plans and monitor which customers have actually been seen.