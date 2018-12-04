MomentFeed Launches Event Manager

MomentFeed, a provider of mobile consumer experience management for multilocation companies, has released Events Manager to help clients create, publish, and manage event information, including responses, at scale on Facebook Pages and Google My Business (GMB) Pages. Using Events Manager, multilocation companies can now set up a single event and have it published to all or a subset of locations.

With Events Manager, companies can now maintain consistency across all pages by giving access to a select group of employees.

"Consumers rely heavily on brands that have the best and most captivating information when they're looking for fun, new, and interesting events nearby," said Robert Blatt, CEO of MomentFeed, in a statement. "One of the most attractive features of Events Manager is that brands can publish this content across all of their locations how and when they want to and localize it to target certain audiences. This level of speed and personalization is what keeps customers interested and engaged with the brands they love and also what makes MomentFeed such an important partner for brands in the battle for customer attention and lifetime loyalty." "We've always posted Facebook events, but MomentFeed's Events Manager has enabled us to take this to the next level. Now we can leverage Facebook events across all stores through local pages quickly, giving us another great way to connect with our customers," said Sheela Galando, director of client acquisition and campaigns at Sephora inside JCPenney, in a statement.

As part of MomentFeed's Social Media Manager solution, Events Manager allows users to select the accounts where they want to post event information and then allows them to engage with consumers through comments and responses.

Events Manager is the latest solution to be included as part of MomentFeed's Mobile Consumer Experience (MCX) platform. The MCX platform consists of Visibility Manager, which includes the recently released Menu Manager, Location Finder, Social Media Manager, Paid Media Manager, Reputation Manager, and Connect.