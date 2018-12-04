ZoomInfo Enriches Company Data Offerings

Zoom Information, (ZoomInfo), providers of a growth acceleration platform for sales and marketing, has enhanced its offerings with several new features, including Company Hierarchies and Company Newsfeeds. The new features refine the users' knowledge of their key targeted profiles and strengthen their understanding of customer portfolios.

ZoomInfo's Company Newsfeed gathers hundreds of articles, bringing users up-to-date information relating to their targeted accounts. As soon as new articles are collected and curated, users can access them through the ZoomInfo platform.

Company Hierarchies transform ZoomInfo's data to give users a clearer picture of company portfolios, including parent companies, subsidiaries, and acquisitions.

"Sales and go-to-market teams need a deep understanding of their customers and prospects and the companies that they work for," Hila Nir, chief marketing and product officer at ZoomInfo, said in a statement. "With today's new features, ZoomInfo is enriching its firmographic data with detailed and real-time information that will help teams find that next lead and target it more effectively."

ZoomInfo also released custom mapping for Microsoft Dynamics, SalesLoft, and Outreach and field-by-field updates for ReachOut, its Google Chrome extension. The integrations enable sales professionals to export custom data directly from ZoomInfo into those platforms. Outreach and SalesLoft customers can export directly into Sequences and Cadences, integrating ZoomInfo data directly into customer and prospect communications.

With field-by-field updates, customers using CRM and sales management platforms that integrate with ZoomInfo can now choose which fields to update without cutting and pasting from the ReachOut extension.