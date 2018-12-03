Aspect Software Integrates Aspect Workforce Management and Amazon Connect

Aspect Software, a provider of consumer engagement, workforce optimization, and self-service omnichannel solutions, has integrated Aspect Workforce Management with Amazon Connect, bringing Amazon Connect users labor forecasting, flexible staff scheduling, intra-day performance tracking, and a wide range of staffing reports. Aspect Workforce Management (WFM) can operate seamlessly with Amazon Connect as an on-premises solution, privately hosted, or on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"The integration with Amazon Connect creates a fantastic growth opportunity for Aspect and for Aspect Workforce Management," said Mike Bourke, senior vice president of product management at Aspect Software, in a statement. "Not only does this solution add scheduling, adherence, and an industry-recognized UI to Amazon Connect, but it can also introduce the Aspect brand to new organizations who are not familiar with the award-winning capabilities of our platform."

Aspect's Amazon Connect integrations extend the cloud-based contact center functionality provided by Amazon Connect with other services and solutions from AWS Partner Network (APN) members.

Aspect Workforce Management software's core forecasting, scheduling and tracking capabilities are designed to allow organizations to project future staffing requirements to support customer demand and back-office task completion, create multiskill staffing plans, evaluate schedule efficiency, monitor staff performance, and adjust resources to meet changing demand in real time. It also offers a mobile app for scheduling, automated notifications of voluntary time off, overtime, unlimited what-if scenarios, and patented omnichannel forecasting and scheduling.

The key components of the Amazon Connect integration include the following: