Amobee Collaborates with Oracle Data Cloud

Amobee, a digital marketing technology company, has expanded its collaboration with Oracle Data Cloud to become one of the first companies to activate third-party data across programmatic and social media through its platform.

The collaboration allows marketers to access offline purchase-based transaction data sets through Oracle Data Cloud and activate them across social media and other digital programmatic media channels through Amobee. This provides clearer visibility of audience performance. Marketers can leverage Amobee's platform to access granular data and analyze the impact of cross-channel media mixes, ad frequency, and other tactics on business outcomes.

"Amobee is bridging programmatic and social channels by giving advertisers visibility across the walled gardens and allowing them to efficiently control their cross-channel audience strategy while maintaining full privacy compliance," said Johnny Horgan, senior vice president of social sales and partnerships at Amobee, in a statement. "Our work with Oracle Data Cloud allows brands and agencies to minimize waste and deliver consistent, measured messaging to consumers."

Oracle Data Cloud provides Amobee clients with offline transaction data. Amobee runs the data through its data management platform and the ads are served through the social media platform as well as the Amobee demand side platform. This gives marketers deep insight into how consumers are interacting with online ads and the ability to optimize the ads across channels, devices, and segments.