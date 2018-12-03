InsideSales.com Unveils AI Account Management

InsideSales.com has launched AI Account Management to help businesses maximize customer lifetime value.

Businesses can now use artificial intelligence to unlock insights from customer data, spot and react to buying signals, and grow pipeline.

"Modern sales and marketing funnels extend well beyond the closed deal because the best prospects are often existing customers," said Dave Elkington, CEO of InsideSales.com, in a statement. "That's why we believe AI for Account Management is one of the most valuable capabilities we can deliver to our customers. It allows busy account managers to make the most of their best, yet often ignored, prospects: their current customers."

Using InsideSales.com, businesses can now do the following: