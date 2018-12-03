InsideSales.com Unveils AI Account Management
InsideSales.com has launched AI Account Management to help businesses maximize customer lifetime value.
Businesses can now use artificial intelligence to unlock insights from customer data, spot and react to buying signals, and grow pipeline.
"Modern sales and marketing funnels extend well beyond the closed deal because the best prospects are often existing customers," said Dave Elkington, CEO of InsideSales.com, in a statement. "That's why we believe AI for Account Management is one of the most valuable capabilities we can deliver to our customers. It allows busy account managers to make the most of their best, yet often ignored, prospects: their current customers."
Using InsideSales.com, businesses can now do the following:
- Connect with more customers using exclusive insight to spot buying signals and renewal dates, understand prior customer interactions, prioritize accounts based on the likelihood to engage, and coordinate multichannel communications to reach deeper into accounts.
- Increase the prospects for account expansion and renewal; to turbocharge and expand models, prioritize renewal engagements, and increase customer lifetime value.
- Increase the number of customers each account manager can support, automating account discovery, prioritizing activities, and ensuring communications are timed.
- Strengthen customer relationships and satisfaction with informed and timely engagement, inspiring better Net Promoter Scores and peer review ratings, and unlocking new referral opportunities.
- Enhance account visibility to improve forecasting, staying connected to decision makers in each account and understanding their behavior to improve forecast accuracy and reduce risks that threaten deals.