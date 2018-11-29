SuccessKit Launches to Help Companies Create Case Studies

SuccessKit has developed a cloud-based solution to help B2B companies create case studies and deliver them to sales teams.

"Sales people succeed when they can quickly demonstrate how their product will solve their prospects' challenges. We created SuccessKit to do that at scale," said Julian Lumpkin, co-founder and CEO of SuccessKit, in a statement. "With validation content, such as case studies, success stories, and testimonials, centrally organized, SuccessKit allows sales reps to quickly find and distribute highly targeted case studies to their prospects."

SuccessKit helps companies build case studies, success stories, references, and testimonials, capturing the most important pieces of information to help sales reps engage prospects, overcome objections, and earn confidence by using relevant real-life examples from happy, successful clients. SuccessKit recently released a Salesforce.com integration, which automatically recommends super-targeted content to users right in the CRM.