BirdEye Partners with athenahealth to Strengthen Healthcare Practices' Patient Relationships
BirdEye, providers of a platform that helps thousands of healthcare professionals improve visibility and reputation online, is partnering with athenahealth through athenahealth's More Disruption Please (MDP) program.
As part of the athenahealth Marketplace, this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth's growing network of more than 120,000 healthcare providers to automatically send review requests to patients when any appointment is completed.
"We're thrilled to partner with athenahealth to help hospitals, physicians, and medical communities foster patient trust and improve their online presence," said Neeraj Gupta, chief operating officer at BirdEye, in a statement. "Nearly 80 percent of people now rely on online reviews and physician ratings when choosing a new doctor. With our integration, review requests are sent automatically to patients, so healthcare practices can run smoothly and remain focused on providing quality patient care."
