BirdEye Partners with athenahealth to Strengthen Healthcare Practices' Patient Relationships

BirdEye, providers of a platform that helps thousands of healthcare professionals improve visibility and reputation online, is partnering with athenahealth through athenahealth's More Disruption Please (MDP) program.

As part of the athenahealth Marketplace, this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth's growing network of more than 120,000 healthcare providers to automatically send review requests to patients when any appointment is completed.